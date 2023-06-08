Stratford's sole learn to swim provider has pulled the plug on lessons. Photo / NZME

The future of swimming lessons in Stratford is currently in the air, rather than in the water, says Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke.

He’s referring to the decision by the current provider of lessons, Flyers Swim School, to pull the plug on the swim school in a few weeks time.

A statement from Stratford District Council (SDC) says SDC received notice on May 12 from the Flyers Swim School that from Term 3 they will no longer operate their swim school service at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre.

“This has left SDC with a few weeks to consider the future of swimming lessons in the district.”

The notice was received in the middle of the feedback period for council’s draft Annual Plan 2023/24 and will therefore change the course of discussions surrounding the pool when elected members meet next week to consider feedback received before they adopt the plan.

Aimee Woodhead, Flyers Swim School manager, says she made the decision to stop rather than increase her charges from the current rate of $132 per 10 lessons.

“The decision to put in lane hire charges for Flyers on top of the increase in entry fees at the same time meant I would have to charge $165 per 10 lessons. It’s not about whether I am a private business or not, the fact is I was the only learn to swim operator in Stratford so lessons needed to be affordable.”

Keeping lessons affordable is something she is passionate about, she says.

“I have been managing the learn to swim here for 20 years, myself and my team are passionate about helping everyone, so lessons need to be available and affordable for all. Our community needs to be kotahitanga, with equal opportunities for all whānau.”

Neil says SDC recognises the importance of accessible swimming lessons in Stratford.

“We’ll be reviewing all possible options at our meeting on June 13 and will endeavour to settle on a solution that will see swimming lessons continue at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre.”

The decision by Flyers Swim School certainly leaves a huge gap locally, he says.

“Flyers Swim School has been servicing our community and the surrounding districts for a number of years. It’s been a tremendously popular and successful learn to swim environment for families.”

A statement about the change was sent out to residents via the council’s Antenno app on Thursday, June 8, along with updates on SDC social media pages, along with a reassurance council staff were working on options.

“We understand this news will be concerning for our community and we have been busy investigating what will be possible post the Term 2 school holidays.”

The decision by Flyers Swim School to discontinue lessons at Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre does not impact the Stratford Flyers Swimming Club competitive and non-competitive squads.

While both operate under the Flyers brand, the swim school and the swim club are separate entities and the Stratford Flyers Swimming Club will continue to call Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre home for squad training and competitions.

Aimee says while Flyers Swim School is stopping running lessons before the start of Term 3, she hopes her decision doesn’t mean the end of tamariki learning to swim in Stratford.

“I want Wai O Rua to be successful, we all do - there is a way forward here that looks after everyone and the outcomes the council need to see. I really hope the council does the right thing and ensures learn to swim lessons continue in Stratford for all the families who need them with a well run school with quality instructors.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.