Stranger praised for heroic actions to save woman in distress in Pine Harbour Marina

A stranger is being hailed a hero for jumping into the water to save a woman in distress in Pine Harbour Marina.

The dramatic scene unfolded yesterday afternoon, with Police Air Support Unit, Deodar and Coastguard called to the scene.

Before rescue crews arrived, a member of the public jumped into the water to help the woman.

“This person hasn’t hesitated to help another person in their time of need,” Relieving Counties Manukau East Area Commander, Inspector Nga-Wati Chaplow said.

“I would like to acknowledge their actions; for seeing something and doing something about it, they potentially saved a life.”