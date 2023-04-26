This washed up at Mount Maunganui on the weekend. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

This washed up at Mount Maunganui on the weekend. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The sea washes up unusual things at times - none more than this peculiar item found at Mount Maunganui this week.

The Bay of Plenty Regional posted on social medi photos of the item saying: “Washed up on Mount Beach over the weekend, our compliance team salvaged this buoy. It appears to have been in the water for some time!

“We don’t know where it’s from and who it belongs to, do you?” the post said.

A council spokesperson said the item was reported to them on Sunday and was recovered on Monday near Sunbrae Grove.

The council savaged the item on Monday. Photo / Bay of Plenty Regional Council

It was currently being stored securely.

“We’re still looking for the owner,” the spokesperson said.

The council confirmed it was not one of their wave buoys but it appeared to have “some kind of sensor on the underside.”

The spokesperson said if anyone knew who the item belonged to they could contact council on 0800 884 883.