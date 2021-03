Police found an injured person on Heretaunga St West shortly after 1am. Photo / Paul Taylor

Shops have been cordoned off, and one person taken to hospital with serious injuries, after an incident on a Hastings street overnight.

A police spokesperson said police found an injured person shortly after 1am on Heretaunga St West.

The person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesperson could not yet provide any information on the injury circumstances.

MORE TO COME