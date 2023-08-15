Thunderstorms and blustery winds will make way for a weekend of clear skies in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect thunderstorms and fresh winds to begin the week, but conditions will shift for a sunnier weekend.

MetService meteorologist John Law said Whanganui was in a good spot for the second half of the week.

“From Thursday onwards the weather is set to improve.”

Law said Tuesday would bring a few showers and northwesterlies, which would worsen on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday a few thunderstorms could be pushing through with blustery winds.

“There could be some heavier showers and it’s worth keeping an eye on the forecast, but it is looking like an unsettled story for Wednesday with showers and fresher winds.”

There are no rain warnings for the Whanganui region for Wednesday.

Law said “brighter, drier weather” could be expected from Thursday, but people should be prepared for cooler nights.

“The clear skies and light winds during the day are great, but you can imagine overnight they’re the perfect conditions for the temperature to drop; there’s no cloud to act like a blanket, and the light wind stops any mixing of the air higher up in the atmosphere.”

The temperature could drop as low as 4C on Thursday and Friday night.

“At night it makes it really cold.”

Looking ahead to Saturday and the weekend, Law said the weather was expected to be finer and pretty dry.

“A ridge of pressure builds across the region and we should actually look at things being a little more settled.”

