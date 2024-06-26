A tree fell across State Highway 2 north of Ormond at Kaitarakihi Bridge during heavy rain and wind yesterday afternoon. Clean-up crews had the road cleared and reopened just before 3pm.

State Highway 35 was closed in a couple of places as yesterday’s southerly storm caused surface flooding and other roading issues across the city and district, and NZTA called on Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay motorists to take extreme care overnight and into this morning.

Heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings remained in place overnight.

Gisborne’s emergency sewer valves were opened yesterday afternoon because of the heavy rain. As a result, raw sewage has been flowing into the city river system.

As of 3.45pm yesterday, SH35 was closed from Anaura Rd to Mata Rd, and between Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi reminded drivers to be prepared for short-notice closures in other parts of both regions as the heavy rain continued to fall.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence urged people to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“Driving conditions are hazardous with surface flooding across the region.”

As of late yesterday afternoon, the orange heavy rain warning remained in place for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and south of Ruatōria to midday today.

“Expect 140mm-180mm of rain inland and 100m-150mm about the coast with peak rates of 15mm/hr-25mm/hr this afternoon and evening,” was the latest from MetService at that point.

The orange strong wind warning was still in place for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay from Wairoa north, including Mahia Peninsula, until this morning.

MetService yesterday issued a wave warning for the region, from Mahanga to Potikirua Point.

It anticipated combined waves from the southeast rising to 5-6 metres last night, easing to 4-5m this morning and 4m tomorrow morning.

The Gisborne city sewer valves were opened about 2.30pm yesterday.

“The city wastewater system has been flooded with large amounts of rainwater draining into our sewers,” council senior wastewater operations engineer Phillip Dodds said.

“The rain that started at the weekend resulted in the groundwater being very high, and that combined with the heavy rain [yesterday] meant surface flooding found its way into the sewers.”

Dodds said the valves were opened to prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads, causing a significant potential health risk.

“Contact with the waterways is likely to pose a risk to health.

“We have notified the Hauora Tairāwhiti Medical Officer of Health, water users and sports groups, and temporary warning signs will be installed at swimming and recreation sites.

“We advise no swimming, fishing or gathering shellfish in rivers and beaches until at least five days after the valves are closed and warning signs are removed.”

Dodds said the council would notify the community once the discharge had stopped.

No further roading updates were available when the Herald went to print last night.

“Please also be prepared for the possibility for surface flooding on other parts of the network,” NZTA said.

“Some areas may be down to one lane as a result or have temporary traffic management in place.

“Keep an eye on the NZTA Journey Planner for any changes when it comes to highway road closures.”