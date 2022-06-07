Stop abuse before it starts: Programme hopes to prevent adults attracted to children from offending

The programme runs from now until June next year. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story discusses child sexual abuse

A new pilot programme aimed at preventing adults that are attracted to children from sexually abusing them is being launched in Aotearoa.

Principal investigator Dr Sarah Christofferson said, in an exclusive interview with the Herald, that up until recently there have been limited avenues for those who experience the attraction to seek help if they have not previously offended against children.

The programme, Stand Strong Walk Tall (SSWT), seeks to stop it before it starts.

The University of Canterbury senior lecturer said there is research showing, conservatively, about 3-5 per cent of men experience attraction to children.

While a population within this group do not act on those feelings, she said there isn't clarity on just how many do or don't.

"That's really because it's not really a visible population, as I said a lot of the research into this area has been carried out on a prison-based sample, and that's a select group that have acted."

What causes attraction to children is not fully understood, she said, but some research from Dr James Canter has found evidence that there are differences in the brain of those who feel it. She told the Herald he described it as something people were born with.

From early in her career Christofferson has specialised in child sexual abuse and has worked in prison with child sex offenders.

"It always occurred to me this is really the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, this is after the fact, the harm has already been done."

What inspired her to change this was a similar project in Germany, aimed at bringing the same rehabilitation available to those in prison to people before they offend.

There are two aims of the programme. The first is contributing to tackling the prevalence of this offending in New Zealand and reducing the number of children that are affected by childhood sex abuse.

"Secondly, we want to, I guess, open up this avenue for help for this population that we know exists that really haven't had anything that's both sort of specialised and accessible and feels safe for them to come forward."

As it stands, she said there were a number of barriers to treatment for those who experience the attraction, including difficulty trusting health professionals.

"There's documented case examples from overseas of people who have reached out for help, they haven't acted on their interests but they would like help, and they're troubled by them. And it's gone really badly for them in terms of confidentiality being breached."

Conversely, this programme brings specialist understanding abut the area of these experiences and also around what responsibilities and rights do the health professionals need to work with, she said.

Christofferson told the Herald it was common for people attracted to children to have other mental health issues.

"And maybe difficulties that are linked with this really, secret, really troubling, kind of experience. So depression, anxiety, feelings of isolation is common, suicidality is common."

The programme, which is confidential and free for eligible participants, is accepting self-referral's and runs from June 2022 to June 2023.

It's available both in person and online in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Ōtautahi Christchurch and Pōneke Wellington.

Anyone who feels they may benefit from the programme can get in touch below: SSWT phone: 027 286 2770 SSWT email: standstrongwalktall@canterbury.ac.nz www.sswt.org.nz

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111