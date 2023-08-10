Inspector Daniel Meade said a driver, who he believed was under the influence of a “substance”, crashed at the Green Lane West and Puriri Drive intersection. Photo / Alex Cairns

Inspector Daniel Meade said a driver, who he believed was under the influence of a “substance”, crashed at the Green Lane West and Puriri Drive intersection. Photo / Alex Cairns

Police have arrested the driver of a stolen ute who ran a red light and crashed in Epsom before fleeing from officers and crashing again.

Inspector Daniel Meade said the driver, who he believed was under the influence of a “substance”, crashed at the Green Lane West and Puriri Drive intersection.

“Thankfully, the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed,” Meade said.

The offender sped away and officers tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the driver “behaving erratically” through St Lukes.

The driver then turned onto Morning Star Pl in Morningside where he crashed into another car.

He then abandoned the car and fled on foot to nearby bush, Meade said.

The police dog unit tracked and arrested the man.

“It is incredibly fortunate no one has seriously been injured as a result of this man’s actions,” Meade said.

“We believe the driver may be under the influence of a substance.”

Police inquiries were ongoing, Meade said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.