- The Campbells Bay Tennis Club’s honesty box has been returned after it was allegedly stolen, leaving members shocked and concerned.
- The box, containing several hundred dollars, was dug up and taken away in a rubbish bin.
- A 25-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court on February 28 charged with theft.
Members of a tennis club on Auckland’s North Shore are delighted by the swift return of their honesty box after it was allegedly stolen last Wednesday.
CCTV footage showed two people rolling the honesty box away in a council rubbish bin.
The Campbells Bay Tennis Club thanked the officers who wheeled back the honesty box in a social media post today.
“Amazing work by Sergeant Chris and Constable Ben based out of Browns Bay for the return of our beloved honesty box.