Stolen family heirloom returned to owners nearly 40 years later

9 May, 2022 09:01 AM 2 minutes to read

Police identified and returned a family heirloom stolen decades ago. Video / NZ Police

A family heirloom that was stolen nearly 40 years ago has been returned to its rightful owners after it was found by police.

In June 1983, while celebrating a 21st birthday at a local Swanson pub the Hintz family house was burgled.

A number of possessions were taken including a small engraved tin, which belonged to Shane Hintz's grandfather Peter, a highly regarded person in the Swanson area, who helped during World War II.

A recent search warrant carried out by Waitematā East Tactical Crime Unit located the distinctive case amongst other stolen goods.

Police reached out to local RSA and asked to post the item on their social media pages in hopes of being able to find the original owners.

Swanson RSA found the owner after contacting an existing member with the same last name that was engraved on the case.

Peter's grandson Shane Hintz said while getting a call from the Police was a surprise, he was glad to hear the good news.

"Thanks for returning this to our family," he said.

While Peter and sadly, his son Paul, have passed away, Waitematā East Police are delighted to reunite the Hintz family with this family heirloom.

Tactical Crime Unit Constable Samantha Cates said it was rewarding being able to return the item back to the family after so many years.