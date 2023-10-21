Stolen car driver flees across Auckland at high speed, watched by police Eagle helicopter

The driver of a stolen car has fled from South Auckland to Silverdale at high speed this morning.

The driver of a stolen car has led police across Auckland, travelling at high speed and occasionally on the wrong side of the motorway.

It is understood that the motorist was first picked up by police on the southwestern motorway in South Auckland around 9am today.

The car sped north, initially pursued by police vehicles, according to witnesses.

Around 9.10am, it was seen in Massey, travelling “at very high speed” towards the south in the northbound lanes of the motorway.

Several police cars were pursuing the driver in the southbound lanes, a witness said.

The fleeing driver then headed north again, over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A police spokeswoman said that at 9.30am, police were not pursuing the car, but the Eagle helicopter was monitoring it.

It was last tracked near Silverdale, roughly 40km from where it was first picked up.















