Fire and Emergency NZ assisted with the sheep; the driver suffered minor injuries.

Diversions are in place, but are not suitable for heavy vehicles; motorists should expect delays.

A truck carrying sheep has rolled on State Highway 1 near Balclutha in the South Island.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the scene on the Clinton Highway with crews from Balclutha, Gore, and Waiwera.

“It was a sheep stock truck that had rolled over, all we did was assist with stock,” said a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.