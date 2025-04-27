Advertisement
Stock truck carrying sheep rolls on SH1 near Balclutha

  • A truck carrying sheep rolled on SH1 near Balclutha, causing traffic delays.
  • Fire and Emergency NZ assisted with the sheep; the driver suffered minor injuries.
  • Diversions are in place, but are not suitable for heavy vehicles; motorists should expect delays.

A truck carrying sheep has rolled on State Highway 1 near Balclutha in the South Island.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the scene on the Clinton Highway with crews from Balclutha, Gore, and Waiwera.

“It was a sheep stock truck that had rolled over, all we did was assist with stock,” said a Fire and Emergency spokesperson.

“I understand a good number survived but I can’t give you exact sheep casualties.”

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

“Diversions are in place although they are currently not suitable for heavy vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

