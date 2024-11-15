At the time, the occupants Steve Hart and Martina Petru, did not own the 13-acre property but were living on it with their three daughters, now aged 12, 10 and 8. The fourth, now 6, was born there.
Hart’s unconsented building work included a wastewater disposal system, a fireplace, a separate two-storey structure on wheels that also has a fireplace and sanitary facilities, and another structure that Hart claimed was the children’s treehouse.
The day before the matter was due to be heard Hart took over ownership of the property and he and his company Puriri were joined to the proceedings.
According to the decision of Judge Peter Spiller last month, Hart told the court he was exempt from the council’s policies and immune from any civil or criminal liability.
He claimed the Criminal Procedure Act 2011 required the council to obtain his written consent before commencing any action against him and said the council had engaged in criminal activity and breached his rights under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990.
Hart, 70, argued therefore, because the council had no standing to pursue a claim, the court had no jurisdiction to adjudicate it.
Hart, who calls himself an ecology architect and unsuccessfully ran for Thames Coromandel mayor in 2022, also said he was qualified and competent to carry out the building work.
Judge Spiller said Hart’s stance was akin to the “sovereign citizen” position, which was that someone can’t be subject to the jurisdiction of the state without his or her consent, and seeks to avoid or defeat any state, regulatory or other obligations recognised by law.
But the judge said the Court of Appeal and the High Court both held that such submissions could not succeed, because they were an abuse of process.
He said Hart’s claims the council had engaged in criminal activity and breached his rights were not backed by credible evidence and his claim the proceeding was not governed by general law of contract was not valid.
“The present proceedings are governed by the Building Act 2004,” the judge wrote.
The Act enabled the council to apply for an order authorising the necessary work, he said.