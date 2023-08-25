Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Truckin’ Luxon

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
National’s Christopher Luxon in the driver’s seat. Or is he? Photo / Michael Craig

National’s Christopher Luxon in the driver’s seat. Or is he? Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

MONDAY

Truckin’ Luxon stepped into the cab of his Freightliner Cascadia 126 6x4 Logger with leather wheel and leather seats, and turned on the Detroit Diesel DD16 engine.

The beast roared into beautiful life.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand