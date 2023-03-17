Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Stuart Nash

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that he has received and accepted the resignation of Police Minister Stuart Nash. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced that he has received and accepted the resignation of Police Minister Stuart Nash. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

MONDAY

Deputy Nash sat at his desk, frowning. His writing hand was feeling mighty sore. It was all he had been doing the whole damned day, signing this paper and approving that form, writing,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand