Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret diary of ... Sheriff Chippy

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson shakes hands with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after reading his Budget 2023 on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson shakes hands with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after reading his Budget 2023 on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

MONDAY

A cold wind blew down the main street of Dodge. It picked up dust, tumbleweeds and fallen leaves, and swung the FOR SALE signs hanging in front of many of the houses.

No

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand