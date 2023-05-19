Steve Braunias: The Secret diary of ... Sheriff Chippy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson shakes hands with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after reading his Budget 2023 on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

MONDAY

A cold wind blew down the main street of Dodge. It picked up dust, tumbleweeds and fallen leaves, and swung the FOR SALE signs hanging in front of many of the houses.

No one was buying.

Sheriff Chippy put his boots up on his desk, and lit a cheroot. He looked out the window from his office. His deputies, who stood around all day long, followed his gaze.

They were thinking about their jobs. An election was coming up. Quite a few of the townsfolk had made it known they were getting mighty tired of Sheriff Chippy’s administration. Many of them preferred the ideas of Big Baldy Luxon, the railway baron who was running for the sheriff’s office and promised better times for Dodge.

“We need to send the townsfolk a message of hope and happiness,” said Sheriff Chippy.

He kept his eyes on the main street. It looked like rain was coming.

“Any one of you fellahs got a bright idea?”

Rain drummed on the tin roofs of the dark and quiet houses of Dodge.

TUESDAY

Sheriff Chippy’s team resumed standing around his office. Now and then pistol shots rung out in the streets; townsfolk were having to defend themselves against the Ramraid Gang.

“I’m hungry,” said the sheriff. He sent word for the cook, Chef Grant, to bring in morning tea.

Chef Grant arrived with a plate of bread and butter.

“What the hell you call this?” said the sheriff.

“No frills,” said Chef Grant.

Sheriff Chippy smiled. “I like the sound of that,” he said, “and I reckon the townsfolk will, too.”

He picked up a slice of bread, and took a bite. “Fellahs,” he announced, “this is the taste of hope and happiness.”

WEDNESDAY

Sherriff Chippy and his team spent all day working on a no-frills fiscal plan that would help the townsfolk of Dodge through hard times, and signal a brighter future.

“But not too bright,” he warned his advisers.

They set to work on education, transport, and health, offering no-frills solutions to pressing issues, and creating pathways to a better tomorrow.

“But not too much better,” he warned his consultants.

They drew up a plan that would ease pressure on the townsfolk, not make inflation any worse, and put bread and butter on the table of families in need.

“But not too much butter,” he chided Chef Grant.

THURSDAY

The sheriff announced his no-frills fiscal plan from on top of a stagecoach. The townsfolk stood on their porches and listened. Some went back inside after a while. Others came closer.

But his words were drowned out when a locomotive pulled into Dodge, issuing clouds of steam that obscured the sheriff from view.

The driver waved out. It was Big Baldy Luxon. Many of the townsfolk waved back.

FRIDAY

A cold wind tore through Dodge, and ripped the FOR SALE signs off their chains. They crashed on to the ground that had been turned to mud by torrential rainfall.

Sherriff Chippy sat in a dark corner of the saloon and nursed a glass of rotgut. His deputies stood around and gazed into their glasses.

“I’m hungry,” said the sheriff. He sent word for the cook, Chef Grant, to bring in morning tea.

Chef Grant arrived with a plate of bread and butter.

“I ain’t eatin’ this,” said the sheriff.