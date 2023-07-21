Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Christopher Luxon

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Nicola Willis gives Christopher Luxon some tips before a night of campaigning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nicola Willis gives Christopher Luxon some tips before a night of campaigning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

MONDAY

“Stand over there,” said one of my advisers.

I stood where he pointed.

“No, that’s too far to the right,” said another of my advisers. She pointed to a spot on the stage.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand