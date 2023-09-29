Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Steve Braunias on visiting Rotorua

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Whakarewarewa geothermal field, Rotorua. Photo / Lloyd Homer

Whakarewarewa geothermal field, Rotorua. Photo / Lloyd Homer

OPINION

Rotorua! Sulphur City, classic New Zealand, the best scent in the world, all that sexy, smokey, steamy fog, “fuming and humid” as I described it in my book Civilisation – I went there last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle