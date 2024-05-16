These 34 store male lambs from the Treble B Trust, at Motu, sold for the highest price of $97.50 at Matawhero on Friday. A second cut of 100 made $80.

Steady demand for the better store lambs continued at the Matawhero sheep sale on Friday, with prices similar to previous weeks.

However, prices fell for the lighter lambs.

There was a total yarding of 1755 store lambs. No ewes were yarded for sale.

The best price of $97.50 for the store male lambs went to Treble B Trust for a pen of 34. Eastland Farms Ltd - Strathblane topped the store ewe lambs, with a pen of 275 fetching $75.50.

The cold weather is bringing the store lambs off the hills to Matawhero, and fortunately the young grass on the flats is now growing. Everyone is hoping for some milder weather.

Best prices -

Store male lambs: Treble B Trust, 34, $97.50, 100, $80, 44, $61; Puketia Station P/S, 60, $97, 106, $90, 174, $82, 23, $63, 76, $52; Brett Ingram, 9, $97; Tarere 2 Trust, 30, $91, 180, $82, 163, $65; Kowhairau, 16, $69; Kia Ora Station (Ruatoria), 32, $68; Whareopaia Station, 49, $59.

Store ewe lambs: Eastland Farms Ltd - Strathblane, 275, $75.50, 111, $67.50; Tarere 2 Trust, 48, $67, 19, $56; Whareopaia Station, 35, $65; Kowhairau, 29, $62; Puketia Station P/S, 30, $61; Kia Ora Station (Ruatoria), 27, $49.

Store mixed sex lambs: Whareopaia Station, 36, $50; Kowhairau, 20, $42; Kia Ora Station (Ruatoria), 27, $37.







