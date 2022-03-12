Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

State of mind: The looming crisis facing aged-care facilities

13 minutes to read
By Sarah Catherall

Dementia is about to become an increasingly urgent problem for many Kiwis. While scientists grapple with its complex causes, prevention remains a useful tool. By Sarah Catherall.

Fred Browning doesn't know it's Monday – the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.