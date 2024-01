A man is in Middlemore Hospital after entering a Manurewa supermarket with serious injuries, the Coast Guard plane that collided with a Japan Airlines plane at a Tokyo airport was not cleared for take-off and six fire crews attended a Takanini Hall fire last night. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald / Getty

At least two people have been seriously injured after a crash in Buller and police have closed a section of State Highway 6 north of Punakaiki.

The two-car collision was reported at 1.42pm on Thursday.

Police told motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.