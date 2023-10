SH57 has been completely blocked by the crash.

A major highway in Koputāroa has been blocked after a serious crash this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on State Highway 57, close to Potts Road in Koputāroa, at 3.20pm today.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route as the road is completely obstructed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.