State Highway 5 closed near Rotorua due to timber truck blaze

State Highway 5 south of Rotorua is closed due to a truck fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the truck, which was carrying timber, was well ablaze when crews arrived at 1.40pm.

The fire was contained just before 2pm and staff were extinguishing hotspots.

Several fire trucks and water tankers were called from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Lake Ōkareka.