State Highway 5 closed near Rotorua due to timber truck blaze
SunLive
Quick Read
Save
SH5 south of Rotorua is closed due to a truck fire. Photo / NZME
State Highway 5 south of Rotorua is closed due to a truck fire.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the truck, which was carrying timber, was well ablaze when crews arrived at 1.40pm.
The fire was contained just before 2pm and staff were extinguishing hotspots.
Several fire trucks and
water tankers were called from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Lake Ōkareka.