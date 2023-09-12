Person killed in overnight crash, State Highway 5 closed

State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō is closed after a crash early this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have closed State Highway 5 following a fatal crash in Hawke’s Bay early this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash, which happened in Te Pōhue, northwest of Napier.





Emergency services were called at around 2.43am following a single vehicle crash, a police statement said.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased.”

State Highway 5 was still closed but was expected to reopen around 7am, police said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA’s website earlier was warning the highway was closed between Napier and Taupō, with detours via Palmerston North or Gisborne likely to add at least four hours to journeys.



