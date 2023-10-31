Police were called after a truck rolled between Rotorua and Taupō. Photo / NZME

A section of State Highway 5 near Taupō is closed after a truck rolled this morning.

Police were called to the crash between Te Toke Rd and Bounty Ave just before 4am, which was blocking both lanes.

A police spokeswoman said heavy haulage towing was at the scene and had advised at 6.20am that it would take around an hour to get the truck upright.

The driver was uninjured.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of SH5 and SH1, and the intersection of SH5 and Ohaaki Rd.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said online that the highway was closed between Palmer Mill Rd, Wairakei and Ohaaki Rd, Ohaaki.

Drivers are asked to delay their journey or follow the detour and allow extra time.



