Police said the two-vehicle crash was reported about 6.50am Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a serious crash on State Highway 30 at Horohoro near Rotorua.

Police said the two-vehicle crash was reported about 6.50am.

Two people are reported to have serious injuries.

The road between Nicholson Rd and Whirinaki Valley Rd is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene as well as two ambulances and a rapid response unit.

More to come.