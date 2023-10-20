Photo / Bevan Conley

Police responded to a serious crash near Pākaraka that occurred just after 1.30pm on Friday.

The incident took place on State Highway 3 between Maxwell Station Rd and Pukerimu Rd.

Two vehicles were involved.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were at the scene.

“Our ambulance officers have treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Whanganui Hospital.”

State Highway 3 was closed following the crash and the Serious Crash Unit had been notified, a police spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one appliance was at the scene to assist police.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.