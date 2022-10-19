State Highway 2 will remain closed overnight and likely tomorrow due to an unstable slip between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd near Ōpōtiki.
Further material has fallen throughout the day at the site of the slip blocking the highway at Waiotahe Beach.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency yesterday reported the slip was 70 to 80m long and 20 to 30m high and covered both lanes.
Work to clear the slip ceased earlier today due to safety concerns that debris could fall while work was taking place, the agency said in a statement.
A geotechnical assessment has been completed, and the outcome of this assessment will be confirmed tomorrow. This will provide more clarity regarding when access would be restored to SH2.
The road will remain closed overnight and is expected to remain closed tomorrow. Once contractors are re-established on site there will be a better understanding of when the road may be re-opened.
From mid-morning, essential freight travel will be piloted along the detour route at hourly intervals. When this takes place, travel will only be allowed in a single direction and delays of up to an hour are expected.
The detour is via Waiotahi Valley Rd, Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd until further notice.
Over-dimension and vehicles weighing above 50T are still unable to use the detour route, and will need to travel via routes using SH5.
A van travelling through the site on Wednesday was pushed over by falling debris as the slip came down.
One person was treated for minor injuries.
All road users are recommended to limit non-essential travel given the delays. For those travelling, please drive safely, follow the pilot vehicle on the detour and reduce speed to ensure the safety of all other road users, a Waka Kotahi media statement said.
A further update will be provided tomorrow.