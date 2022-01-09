Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

State Highway 2, Hawke's Bay, closed after two-car crash downs power lines

State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay is closed after two-car crash downed power lines near Pakipaki.

Hawkes Bay Today

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said one car has collided with a power pole, leaving fallen powerlines across both lanes of the road.

A 4x4 vehicle involved in the incident had also crashed at the scene.

One person was trapped in the car but was conscious and speaking with staff at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

