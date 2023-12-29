State Highway 2 closed, people injured in Pukehina crash

The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5 per cent and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

A crash has closed State Highway 2 in Pukehina in the western Bay of Plenty.

The accident was reported shortly before 11am and involves two vehicles, police said.

“Initial indications are there are injuries.”

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.”

SH2 PUKEHINA (SOUTH of PAPAMOA BEACH) - 11:45AM

A crash on #SH2 by Rogers Road, Pukehina, south of Papamoa Beach, has blocked the road in both directions.

South detour: Right onto Pukehina Station Rd, straight onto Old Coach Rd, right back onto SH2. North: Reverse detour. ^CO pic.twitter.com/21SLR8Sx76 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 29, 2023

The holiday road toll currently sits at 12 after a second person died from a serious crash west of the Kaimai Summit on Thursday afternoon.

Police are urging drivers this holiday season to be patient and keep calm, drive sober and pull over they are feeling tired.

More to come.



