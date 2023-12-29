State Highway 2 closed, people injured in Pukehina crash

A crash has closed State Highway 2 in Pukehina in the western Bay of Plenty.
The accident was reported shortly before 11am and involves two vehicles, police said.
“Initial indications are there are injuries.”
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.”
The holiday road toll currently sits at 12 after a second person died from a serious crash west of the Kaimai Summit on Thursday afternoon.
Police are urging drivers this holiday season to be patient and keep calm, drive sober and pull over they are feeling tired.
More to come.