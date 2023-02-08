A large slip has come down on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach. Photo / Supplied

A large slip has come down at Waiotahe Beach in the Bay of Plenty this morning, closing State Highway 2.

The closure is between Paerata Ridge Rd and Waiotahe Valley Back Rd.

This is in the same area as previous slips that occurred in late 2022.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors were working nearby at the time, and were able to quickly close the road. A geotechnical team has been notified.

Due to the size of the slip, the road will not re-open today and may be closed for some time. Photo / Supplied

Investigation and removal of material will commence as soon as possible, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The detour is via Waiotahe Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd, Paerata Ridge Back Rd and back on to SH2.

The slip comes as the newly-formed Cyclone Gabrielle moves towards New Zealand, with WeatherWatch’s Philip Duncan saying a “direct hit” was “looking more likely and extremely concerning”.



