State Highway 2 at Taneatua is closed after a vehicle hit a bridge.

It happened about 5:45pm on the Whakatāne River Bridge, White Pine Bush Rd.

There are no injuries, however, the road will be closed while contractors assess the bridge.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.