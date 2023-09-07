State Highway 2 is closed near Ōtane. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 has reopened about a kilometre south of Ōtane in Hawke’s Bay after a crash involving four vehicles.

Police were called to the scene about 4.35pm. Initial reports to police suggested one person had been seriously injured and they were now on their way to hospital, a police spokesperson said.

“The road is currently closed but is expected to reopen shortly,” the spokesperson said at 5.30pm. “Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area at this time.”

The road reopened about 5.50pm and a long queue of traffic was beginning to flow through.