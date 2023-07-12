State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui is closed due to a vehicle fire. Photo / File

State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui is closed due to a vehicle fire. Photo / File

A stretch of State Highway 1 north of Whangārei was closed after a truck caught fire earlier this morning.

Police were called to the blaze on SH1, near the intersection of Crows Nest Rd in Hūkerenui, around 7.15am. Three fire appliances with volunteer firefighters from Towai, Hikurangi, and Kamo were called to the scene.

The road was closed for more than an hour in both directions while the scene was being cleared. Police confirmed it has reopened.

A police spokesperson said no injuries were reported.



