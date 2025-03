A devastating earthquake shook Myanmar and surrounding countries late last night. The NZ health sector continues to struggle, Israel continues bombing Israel despite ceasefire.

State Highway 1 near Glen Oroua has been closed following a crash on Friday night.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash on SH1 near Taikorea Rd at around 9pm yesterday.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Police said motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.