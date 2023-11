No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

State Highway 1 near Sanson is closed after a serious crash involving two vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.35am and police have reported there are serious injuries.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advised the highway is closed south of Fagan Rd.

Traffic diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.