Police were called to the Waitahanui crash about 12.30pm.

Police were called to the Waitahanui crash about 12.30pm.

State Highway 1 south of Taupō is closed after a crash involving a logging truck.

Police were called to the crash at Waitahanui around 12.30pm.

Initial indications were that there had been injuries, police said in a statement.

Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to a crash between a car and a logging truck just after 12.35pm.

One appliance was still there, providing scene protection, he said.

More to come.