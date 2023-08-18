Voyager 2023 media awards

Updated

State Highway 1 closed after crash involving logging truck near Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
Police were called to the Waitahanui crash about 12.30pm.

State Highway 1 south of Taupō is closed after a crash involving a logging truck.

Police were called to the crash at Waitahanui around 12.30pm.

Initial indications were that there had been injuries, police said in a statement.

Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to a crash between a car and a logging truck just after 12.35pm.

One appliance was still there, providing scene protection, he said.

More to come.

