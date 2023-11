Head Hunter gangsters have started arriving at the group’s East headquarters in Auckland before setting off for what some expect will be the biggest gang tangi in Kiwi history. Video / NZME

State Highway 1 north of Whangārei is closed after a crash blocked the road near Kamo.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash between Kamo and Kauri shortly after 4.30pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned motorists of delays and told them to follow directions from emergency services on the scene.

SH1 KAURI TO WHANGĀREI - SERIOUS CRASH - 5PM, SAT 25 NOV

Due to a serious crash, SH1 is now CLOSED north of Whangārei, between Great North Rd and Saleyards Rd. Follow directions from emergency services on-site and expect delays.

For overnight updates: https://t.co/Yci17Tnq3U pic.twitter.com/otddhcAMhn — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 25, 2023

The transport agency closed SH1 between Great North Rd and Saleyards Rd.

Police’s Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the crash.