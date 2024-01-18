State Highway 1 was blocked between Te Hana and Kaiwaka but has now reopened. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 in Kaipara is now open for motorists, after an earlier crash blocked the highway just north of Auckland’s Te Hana.

The crash between two vehicles was reported at around 11.40am and initially blocked both lanes of SH1 at Topuni.

A police spokesperson said no one had appeared to have suffered any serious injuries.

Stop/go traffic management was put in place and the highway was fully reopened at 1.20pm.

The highway is the main road between Auckland and Whangārei.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to expect some residual delays around the crash site.

The incident comes after a series of serious and fatal crashes in Northland this year.

On Tuesday, January 16, Tarewa Rd in Morningside was closed by a serious two-car crash which left one person in hospital.

On January 10, a man died after his car lost control and crashed into a tree on Paparoa Oakleigh Rd in Kaipara.

On January 9, a serious crash temporarily closed State Highway 14 and left a woman with critical injuries and a man with serious injuries.

On January 2, a 6-month-old baby died in a crash on Waima Valley Rd in the Far North.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.