‘Starvation’ cause of death: 23 dead seals wash up on Hawke’s Bay beach in five days

The Department of Conservation says 23 dead seals of “varying age and decomposition” have been found washed up on Ocean Beach since September 3.

DOC and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said they’re asking community members to be on the lookout for seals on the beach, which sits about 30 kilometres east of Hastings.

Council said some have been sent to Massey University for necropsy.

DOC’s science advisor marine Laura Boren said initial results indicated starvation as the cause of death for the seals.

“Dead seals should not be touched. Please report any finds of dead seals via the DOC hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) and provide as precise a location as possible,” she said

Authorities are asking the public to take photos that may help with locating the seals. Pictures can be emailed to: napier@doc.govt.nz