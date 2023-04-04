The baby died at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Photo / Natalie Slade

A Waikato man accused of murder following the death of his infant son last year can now be named.

He is Tipene Te Ahuru, 31, who denies the charge.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald confirmed suppression lapsed during a hearing at the Auckland High Court this morning.

Te Ahuru’s appearance was excused at the administrative hearing.

He is set to stand trial in May next year.

Te Ahuru appeared for the first time in the High Court at Auckland in November after two appearances at Manukau District Court - one for wounding with intent to injure the 3-month-old and later for the upgraded charge.

At that hearing, Defence lawyer Mark Williams did not request his client’s interim name suppression to continue today but Crown prosecutor Chris Howard asked for it on behalf of the child’s mother that her name, her child’s name and the defendant’s name remained secret.

Police said a baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries on Sunday, September 18. He was transferred to Starship Children’s Hospital but died of his injuries 11 days later.