The closure of the Wairoa Star newspaper earlier this month highlights the need for the town to be digitally resilient, says Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chief executive Lewis Ratapu.

15 May, 2024 01:25 AM 2 mins to read

The closure of the Wairoa Star newspaper earlier this month highlights the need for the town to be digitally resilient, says Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chief executive Lewis Ratapu.

The recent closure of long-standing institution The Wairoa Star newspaper has highlighted the need for “resilient digital infrastructure” in Wairoa, according to Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chief executive Lewis Ratapu.

The Star had been published for almost 103 years when it closed earlier this month.

“For entities like Tātau Tātau, dedicated to fostering local economic growth and addressing social disparities, we stress the imperative of resilient digital infrastructure,” Ratapu said.

“The loss of the Wairoa Star not only led to job losses but has also diminished a vital platform for community connection and information dissemination.

“In the realm of digital connectivity, Wairoa stands as a stark example of exclusion and vulnerability - particularly following the closure of the Star.”

Research conducted in 2020 by the economics and policy research institute Motu on digital wellbeing and inclusion in New Zealand found Wairoa to be the most digitally excluded community.

“That’s a finding that carries significant implications for its residents,” Ratapu said.

“The vulnerability of Wairoa’s telecommunications network and digital infrastructure was starkly revealed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The aftermath highlighted the town’s dependence on these systems and exposed the risks associated with their fragility.

“The departure of major banks such as BNZ and Westpac over the past four years has further compounded Wairoa’s challenges. Citing low foot traffic as a primary reason, these institutions opted to prioritise online services, neglecting the needs of communities like Wairoa.”

Ratapu said the absence of essential services such as banking and healthcare, exacerbated by the cyclone’s impact, underscored the urgent need for robust digital infrastructure.

“Despite governmental promotion of online services, there has been a glaring lack of commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure in Wairoa.

“This oversight jeopardises residents’ access to essential services and impedes the town’s economic development,” he said.

“As Wairoa’s primary industries strive to remain competitive amidst rapid technological advancements, connectivity becomes paramount.

“In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, the importance of community cohesion and resilience has become abundantly clear.

“Wairoa’s journey towards digital inclusion is not just about access to technology. It is about empowering residents, safeguarding essential services, and fortifying the town’s future against unforeseen challenges.”

As Wairoa navigated its path forward, it must prioritise investments in digital infrastructure and foster digital literacy initiatives, Ratapu said.

“By doing so, Wairoa can bridge the digital divide, empower its residents, and ensure a more equitable and prosperous future for all.”