Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Staff member injured, youth assaulted at youth justice facilities

Nathan Morton
By
Quick Read
Police were called to Te Maioha Youth Justice facility in Rotorua at 2.15pm.

Police were called to Te Maioha Youth Justice facility in Rotorua at 2.15pm.

A staff member at a Rotorua youth justice facility was seriously injured yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a young person at a Christchurch facility was rushed to hospital with moderate injuries after what the Herald understands was a brawl.

Police said they were called to Te Maioha Youth Justice facility in Rotorua at 2.15pm where it is understood a staff member was assaulted.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, but it’s understood they were released last night.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
It’s understood a group of kids assaulted a staff member. Photo / Alan Gibson
It’s understood a group of kids assaulted a staff member. Photo / Alan Gibson

A 16-year-old youth has been charged with wounding with intent to wound and assault with a weapon.

He will appear in Rotorua Youth Court today.

Last night, police in Rolleston, near Christchurch, were called to the Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility where it is understood a staff member was assaulted by a group of young people.

After the response team arrived, a fight broke out among the group and one received moderate injuries.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

Latest from New Zealand