Staff member injured, youth assaulted at youth justice facilities

Police were called to Te Maioha Youth Justice facility in Rotorua at 2.15pm.

A staff member at a Rotorua youth justice facility was seriously injured yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a young person at a Christchurch facility was rushed to hospital with moderate injuries after what the Herald understands was a brawl.

Police said they were called to Te Maioha Youth Justice facility in Rotorua at 2.15pm where it is understood a staff member was assaulted.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, but it’s understood they were released last night.

It’s understood a group of kids assaulted a staff member. Photo / Alan Gibson

A 16-year-old youth has been charged with wounding with intent to wound and assault with a weapon.

He will appear in Rotorua Youth Court today.

Last night, police in Rolleston, near Christchurch, were called to the Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility where it is understood a staff member was assaulted by a group of young people.

After the response team arrived, a fight broke out among the group and one received moderate injuries.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.