Staff and customers at an Auckland salon were in shock after a car crashed through the shop's front this morning.

The vehicle mounted the footpath and burst through the plate glass window of Schnips PHd hairdressers in Kohimarama around 11.30am.

Hairdresser Mariam Ibrahim was with a client when the crash happened, trapping everyone in the salon.

"We were inside and the car came in through the front, the glass was shattered. We can't exit the store. We are all shaken, it was very scary."

A parked car was crashed into by another pushing it into the front of a hairdressing shop in Auckland this morning. Photo / Darren Masters

Neighbouring Liquorland owner Manish Mittal was in his store when he heard loud bangs, tyre screeches and a car engine revving.

"I went outside to check and saw the car pushed into the door.

"A car came speeding, first it hit one car, then it hit the black car which was parked in front of the hairdresser shop.

"There were couple of girls inside the black car at that time when the driver hit them.

"The black car was pushed into the right side of the front of the store, glass shattered. The cars are still here."

Emergency services attended the scene of a car crash in Kohimarama, Auckland at 11.30am today. Photo / Darren Masters

His son called emergency services, Mittal said.

"It is the first for us, a police bike, two officers, one ambulance and fire truck are here at the moment."

Police have been approached for comment.