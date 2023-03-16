St Patrick’s Day chaos: Bottles thrown and couch burns

Students on a flat roof in Leith St. Photo / ODT

Partying students are on rooftops and police have been called to reports of early-morning bottle throwing and a couch fire, as St Patrick Day’s chaos engulfs Dunedin’s student quarter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point station responded to reports of a couch fire in Leith St about 8.45am.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and police were also called to attend, the spokesman said.

Students and firefighters on Castle St. Photo / ODT

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of bottles being thrown at the intersection of Forth St and Union St East about 7.45am.

Another report was received about the same time, from a driving at the intersection of Castle St and Howe St, who said bottles were thrown at a van, the spokeswoman said.

Students have been seen on rooftops despite police warnings that such behaviour was unsafe and may result in arrests.







