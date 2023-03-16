Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

St Patrick’s Day chaos: Bottles thrown and couch burns

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Quick Read
Students on a flat roof in Leith St. Photo / ODT

Students on a flat roof in Leith St. Photo / ODT

Partying students are on rooftops and police have been called to reports of early-morning bottle throwing and a couch fire, as St Patrick Day’s chaos engulfs Dunedin’s student quarter.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Lookout Point station responded to reports of a couch fire in Leith St about 8.45am.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and police were also called to attend, the spokesman said.

Students and firefighters on Castle St. Photo / ODT
Students and firefighters on Castle St. Photo / ODT

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of bottles being thrown at the intersection of Forth St and Union St East about 7.45am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Another report was received about the same time, from a driving at the intersection of Castle St and Howe St, who said bottles were thrown at a van, the spokeswoman said.

Students have been seen on rooftops despite police warnings that such behaviour was unsafe and may result in arrests.

Read More



Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand