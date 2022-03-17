St Paddy's chaos: Students light fires, take over Dunedin streets

Dunedin students' love affair with burning couches has been rekindled for St Patrick's Day 'celebrations'. Video / Supplied

Covid-19 and the cold failed to dent some students' appetite for drunken shenanigans in North Dunedin, as St Patrick's Day kicked off as early as 5am for many.

A crew from Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) had to put out a burning couch in Castle St about 9am today, as more than 100 green-clad students partied on.

An ODT reporter in North Dunedin said by 9am, there were already hundreds of drunk students.

One student said the couch fire, lit outside well-known party flat 'Deathstar', was ''a 10''. She was disappointed by what she thought was a low number of party-goers, which she put down to it being quite early in the day, and thought there would be more flaming furniture later.

Students celebrate St Patric's Day in Castle St on Thursday. Photo / Peter McIntosh

But her friend said couch fires were bad and felt for the Fenz crew being called out, as their time was being wasted.

Another student said he was concerned about the age of the couches being burned, believing some of them were up to 30 years old and could potentially pose an asbestos hazard.

''I don't condone it (couch burning) - but if you do, invite me,'' he said.

Another student had a simple Paddy's Day message: ''Get drunk, f*** Covid.''

She and her friends had gotten up at 5am to listen to Irish music and drink green-coloured alcohol that quickly sold out from liquor stores.

''Bring it on,'' she said about couch fires.

Students were in high spirits this morning. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Her friend said ''the more the better,'' as the blazes would help students keep warm in the chilly weather.

A group of boys rated the Castle St party a seven out of 10. They believed there could be more later in the afternoon, but this would depend on if the sun came out or not.

Another student said he and his flatmates had started drinking at 5am, because it would have been ''rude not to''.

Between the four of them, they had ''deleted'' a box-and-a-half of alcohol by 9am.

They would play the day by ear and were not worried about Covid-19, as they had all had it and it had been pretty mild. The virus was ''a mindset'' which had been and gone, one said.

A few blocks away, a student streaked across North Ground, watched by friends drinking on the steps of the Alhambra-Union clubroom.

Students warned over couch fires

A Fenz spokesman said they were notified of a couch fire about 9am and one crew from Willowbank station was sent to put it out.

Students were advised not to set things on fire and there would not be any further couch burnings - ''touch wood'', the spokesman said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said there were many students in the North Dunedin area who had ''drunk a lot of alcohol already'' by mid-morning, but besides the couch fire, behaviour had been ''so far, so good''.

Police had visited flats in North Dunedin to remind and educate partygoers of their obligations.

Officers were rostered on throughout the day and would be out and about until 3am. They were working with Campus Watch and had the ability to refer students to the University of Otago's proctor if needed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A spokeswoman for the university called the recent spate of couch fires ''disappointing'', saying the act could have serious consequences including disciplinary actions under the student code of conduct.

The proctor had sent out a letter to students in the run-up to St Patrick's Day, asking them to behave.

Along with Campus Watch, he had been working closely with Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) and police, she said.