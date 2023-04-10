Maureen Reynolds (left), of the St John area committee, with Dannevirke Host Lions president Barbara Ferguson. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Hato Hone St John’s shuttle being decommissioned has a new purpose after being gifted to the Dannevirke Host Lions club.

The shuttle, which has a hoist, was gifted to St John by the late Gwen Fairbrother, a former teacher and supporter of several local organisations.

Steve St Merat in the vehicle, which will come in handy for picking up or delivering goods from the Lions Den. Photo / Leanne Warr

Now that hoist would come in handy for those making deliveries from the Lions Den, the club’s shop for “garage sales” of donated goods.

Club president Barbara Ferguson said the den had proved popular with the town, and donated goods were flowing in.

While initially the sales were run from a vacant house, its popularity meant they needed to find a new home and began running the High St shop two days a week, staffed entirely by volunteers.

Ferguson said it soon became apparent they needed a vehicle to pick up and deliver the goods rather than members using their own utes and trailers.

She said having a vehicle with a hoist would enable goods to be lifted and save a lot of heavy lifting.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and excited to have a vehicle that was donated by Gwen. It will be such a help to the Lions and the community.”

Ferguson said having the vehicle was also meaningful, because it would continue to serve the community for the foreseeable future.

She said the club would continue to honour Gwen’s memory and acknowledge the gift from St John by having their names on the vehicle.

All profits from the den were returned to the community through grants and donations and so far in the financial year, the club had donated more than $90,000.



