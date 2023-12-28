St John hoping for fewer water-related deaths this summer

In 2022, Hato Hone St John responded to 434 water incidents throughout New Zealand — a 14 per cent increase on the previous year. Photo / RNZ, Surf Life Saving NZ

In 2022, Hato Hone St John responded to 434 water incidents throughout New Zealand — a 14 per cent increase on the previous year. Photo / RNZ, Surf Life Saving NZ

By RNZ

St John is reminding people to stay safe in the water this summer, as families head to beaches, swimming holes, rivers and backyard pools.

In 2022, Hato Hone St John responded to 434 water incidents nationwide — a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

From December 2022 to February 2023, ambulance officers attended almost 200 — several of which were fatal.

Topping the list of water hotspots requiring an ambulance last summer were Whangārei, Dargaville, Auckland’s North Shore, Mt Maunganui, Hāhei, Rotorua, Taupō, Lyttelton, Tairua and Warkworth.

According to Water Safety New Zealand, 85 per cent of drowning victims last year were male, with drownings from “unintentional immersion” making up over 30 per cent of the country’s annual drowning toll for the five-year period to 2022.

Drowning Prevention Auckland urged people to check the depth of the water and find a safe entry and exit point before they get in.

Chief executive Nicola Keen-Biggelaar had advice if people found themselves in difficulty in the water.

“Float on their back as a first response using the Float First survival steps. Once their breathing is under control, they should let someone know they are in trouble by calling out or signalling with their arm.”

St John deputy chief executive ambulance operations Dan Ohs said they had already seen a rise in water-related incidents as people flocked to beaches and swimming pools.

“Our workload increases over summer, especially at popular swimming hotspots around the motu, and we want people to have fun in the water, but please know your limits and keep an eye out for whānau and friends so everyone can stay safe.”

Andy Everiss, St John district operations manager Tāmaki Makaurau, said ambulance officers anticipated more call-outs involving inflatable backyard pools.

“This summer is anticipated to be longer, hotter and drier, and inflatable pools seem to be popular with families this year. A lot of these inflatable pools are quite big and deep, too, with high sides and ladders to get into them, so please make sure you don’t take your eyes off your tamariki in and around that new inflatable pool you’ve bought for Christmas.”

Hato Hone St John wished everyone a safe and enjoyable summer and offered some tips on staying safe in and on the water.

Many of the water-related incidents attended by ambulance officers are preventable and, unfortunately, alcohol often plays a part — so it’s best to avoid it.

If you see someone in trouble in the water, stay calm and get help immediately — alert any lifeguards on duty or seek out others to assist.

If it is safe for you to do so, get the person out of the water, check if they are breathing and if they have a pulse. If there is no pulse, start CPR immediately and ensure someone has called 111 for an ambulance.

If you are boating, wear a correctly fitted lifejacket, tell someone where you’re going and know exactly where your location is.

Always supervise children around water.

Be aware of dangers and risks such as rips at the beach, and always swim between the flags or near a lifeguard if possible.

Avoid swimming alone because water conditions can change quickly and unexpectedly.

Lastly, if you are in, on or around water this summer, remember to protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays by seeking shade during the hottest part of the day, covering up with clothing and regularly reapplying sunscreen — and don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

