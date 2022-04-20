The parents of a young ambulance officer who died in a crash while off-duty say their son spent his whole life dedicated to helping others. Photo / Facebook

The parents of a young ambulance officer who died in a crash while off-duty say their son spent his whole life dedicated to helping others.

22-year-old Sean Dickey was killed in the crash between two motorcycles and a vehicle in Christchurch at 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Another St John staff member was also involved in the crash and taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

His father, Steve Dickey, told the Herald he and Sean's mother Mei Lian are "the proudest parents you could imagine."

"He spent his whole life doing things for others," he said.

Sean first joined the St John cadets at age 6.

"He wanted to join earlier but there was no cadets group in Wanaka so we ended up writing to them.

"I don't know if it helped or not but one was eventually started and he was one of the first members."

After that he got into teaching cadets which he still did to this day, Dickey said.

Sean was also very passionate about sailing which he took up when he was 8.

"He loved it so much. He realised he was a better instructor than sailor so he started coaching kids and umpiring team racing."

Sean Dickey was very passionate about sailing which he took up when he was 8-years-old. Photo / Facebook

He loved his position at St John and it was his "dream job", Dickey said.

"We encouraged him to go to university and while studying he got a part-time job fundraising for St John.

"As he was going to go back for his second year a job came up as a full-time ambulance officer. He just loved that, he had all sorts of ideas and ambitions."

His parents travelled to Christchurch from Wanaka over Easter weekend to spend time with Sean.

"He was just a lovely guy. Always worrying about people and trying to help."

St John Canterbury ambulance district operations manager Curt Ward said the devastating loss has been widely felt across St John.

"We have reached out to offer our condolences and support to all those affected, including the whānau of the deceased.

"We are also providing support to the other staff member involved in the crash."