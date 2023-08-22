St John Ambulance declares ‘major incident’, delays transferring sick into Waikato Hospital

St John Ambulance faced delays in transferring patients to Waikato Hospital last night. Photo / Bevan Conley

St John Ambulance declared a “major incident” last night after it faced delays transferring patients to Waikato Hospital, forcing it to set up a makeshift patient-offloading area.

St John’s general manager of ambulance operations Debra Larson said any delay was not ideal for patients: “The safest outcome is for all patients to be transferred into the care of hospital staff as soon as possible”.

She said the major incident was declared about 10.30pm so special arrangements could be made to enable the emergency ambulance service to “continue the delivery of all services”.

She said an ambulance waiting area was set up so paramedics could safely offload patients to be managed by a nurse and could take the “highest priority patients” to the emergency department faster.

“Every effort was made to prioritise transferring the patients in most urgent need into ED while ensuring those waiting in ambulances continued to receive appropriate care and observation,” Larson said.

“As a result [of the major incident declaration], we are confident there was no significant impact on our overall ability to meet demand in the community last night.”

She said St John Ambulance worked with hospital staff to best transfer patients.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato, responsible for Waikato Hospital, has been approached for comment.

Waikato Hospital staff issued the hospital with a provisional improvement notice this month, Newshub reported, claiming the ED was “critically unsafe”.

